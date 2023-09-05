WESTERLY — With most of summer in the rearview mirror after Labor Day, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation this week is starting to resurface and improve a large portion of Route 1 in Westerly and Charlestown.
It’s part of a larger $16.8 million DOT project that also will result in most of Route 1 from downtown Westerly to Route 78 being resurfaced and receiving other improvements by the end of 2024.
The two-part project will focus first on the part of Route 1 from Robin Hollow Lane in Westerly to Tamanaco Drive in Charlestown. That’s where electronic message signs are up to inform drivers of the work, set to start Sept. 10.
“There will be rough pavement and there could be lane closures, but they wouldn’t close the roadway to traffic,” DOT spokesman Charles St. Martin said. “Now we’re post-Labor Day so the summer traffic should be dying off.”
Contractor J.H. Lynch & Sons of of Cumberland will perform milling and paving of sections of Route 1, safety upgrades along the sidewalks and shoulders of the road and the full reclamation and paving of two sections of Old Post Road.
“The contractor will start on the Charlestown section first and they’ll begin milling the roadway and then pave it,” St. Martin said. It’s slightly more than 4.5 miles. Work will be completed by the end of this year, St. Martin said.
Paving typically starts a week after the milling – making the road surface grooved – is completed, he said.
“They’re also going to do some guardrail work and some storm water work,” he said.
Two small loops of Old Post Road (Route 1A) are involved as well. One is on the south side between Monahan’s restaurant and the Willows Motel, and the other is a portion on the north side of the highway near the Dunn’s Corners Fire Department.
Route 1 will remain open to traffic during the project, St. Martin said.
The DOT work will continue in the spring of 2024 on Route 1 from Union Street downtown to Bellaire Street. Total length is about two and a quarter miles.
The safety improvements along this stretch include removal and installation of curbs and sidewalks, trenching to install new pipes, installing new signs, warning panels and push-button extensions as well as wheelchair ramps.
Also, a pedestrian crossing light will be installed at the intersection of Routes 1 and 78, where a crosswalk already exists.
“It does not have the light and push button,” St. Martin said. “They’re going to add that.”
Most of that work would start in April and continue until the end of 2024. However, the crews will only be able to work at night starting around Memorial Day weekend in order to minimize disrupting summer traffic, St. Martin said.
The traffic pattern will be shifted through the work zone during the milling and paving of Route 1 and Granite Street, DOT said. The department will coordinate with local police and public works if any detours must be implemented.
Motorists can also check www.ridot.net/TravelAdvisories for specific lane closure information. It is updated every Friday.
Eighty percent of the project is federally funded, with the state paying for the remaining 20 percent, St. Martin said.
According to the bid specifications, the total length of pavement replaced in the project is approximately 6.76 miles, with the segments defined as follows: Route 1 along Broad Street, Granite Street and Franklin Street from Union Street to Bellaire Street in Westerly; Post Road from Robin Hollow Lane in Westerly to Tamanaco Drive in Charlestown; and a portion of Old Post Road in Charlestown.
The work in Charlestown and Westerly is on an accelerated schedule because of the passage of the federal infrastructure improvement bill, St. Martin said. It allowed DOT to accelerate about 100 projects statewide.
“Those two sections were not scheduled to start for a couple of years but we were able to move them forward,” he said.
