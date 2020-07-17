WESTERLY — Those who ignore the town's parking laws will risk a hefty fine of $150.
The fine was increased Friday as officials prepare to be inundated with motorists headed for Misquamicut State Beach, where parking in the parking lot has been restricted to just 25% of its capacity due to concerns that large crowds will spread COVID-19.
Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey on Friday announced that the fines for violating no-parking ordinances would double to $150. Lacey, acting as interim town manager, increased the fine by executive order under the municipal state of emergency declared in March by Town Manager J. Mark Rooney as a means to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic. Rooney is out of town.
"We feel the $75 fine doesn't have the deterrent effect. People accept it," Lacey said.
The department issued an unusually high number of parking-infraction citations last weekend, Lacey said.
The move to increase the fine comes two days after Gov. Gina Raimondo announced that the parking lots at Misquamicut and Scarborough State beaches would be reduced to 25% capacity after crowds at both beaches were observed not following social-distancing and mask-wearing policies. At Misquamicut, just 675 out of 2,700 parking spaces will be available.
Westerly officials are bracing for a heavy influx of traffic Saturday and Sunday, when temperatures are expected to soar into the 90s and the humidity is forecast to spike. Lacey has put extra officers on for the weekend, and temporary barriers will be used to help manage traffic going into Misquamicut State Beach from Atlantic Avenue.
"We expect the parking lot to fill up early," Lacey said.
The new parking fine will remain in place for the duration of this summer, Lacey said.
"We might ask the Town Council for a permanent increase, but maybe not quite as high," Lacey said.
The police chief also noted that violators who park in no-parking zones are also subject to having their vehicles towed.
Despite parking restrictions, Rhode Island's eight state beaches experienced a 79% increase in visitors in June as compared with June of last year. According to the state Department of Environmental Management, which manages the beaches, 47% of all visitors to the state beaches are from out of state. Misquamicut attracts more out-of-state visitors — 77%, most of whom are from Connecticut — than any state beach.
The DEM is working with media outlets in the region on an effort to discourage out-of-state visitors from coming to the beaches this weekend.
