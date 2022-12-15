WESTERLY — Parking along part of Setting Sun Drive, just around the corner from the Cooked Goose Restaurant, has again turned into a problem for nearby residents.
They say the excessive cars parked along the street in the summer and on weekends and holidays makes biking, walking and driving conditions hazardous.
In August, residents petitioned Town Manager Shawn Lacey to install “No Parking” signs along the eastern side of Setting Sun Drive, from Route 1A to 11 Setting Sun. At about the same time, town officials were working to modify the existing parking ordinance. Discussions about parking control took place with the previous Town Council, Lacey said.
A Town Council public hearing to modify the parking ordinance was continued from Nov. 7 to this week, when the new council enacted changes.
Previously under the ordinance, parking on the east side, which abuts the Cooked Goose property, was prohibited from Watch Hill Road and extends 265 feet. That has not changed.
Parking on the west side is prohibited for the first 75 feet from the intersection of Watch Hill Road.
The new modification establishes three-hour parking on the west side, from 75 to 425 feet, or the property line of the first house on that side. Previously there was no time limit.
“We came to that resolution based on the fact that some of the complaints were employees from the Cooked Goose parking on the street, and the cars remained there during the business hours of the Cooked Goose,” Lacey said. “Also, we were getting complaints that some people were parking and going to the beach for the day, and the car would stay parked there all day long.”
Time restrictions are designed to eliminate parking by beachgoers and employees and to favor restaurant patrons, Lacey said.
Don Lockard, a Setting Sun Drive resident who started the petition, said his wife narrowly missed being in a head-on collision while she was trying to exit Setting Sun Drive onto Watch Hill Road.
“Anytime you try to walk out of there or take a bike out there when it’s busy, it’s very dangerous,” he said. “I don’t think the residents are satisfied with the ordinance as proposed.”
The issue of parking there goes back years.
In 2017, the council agreed to the concept of a parking ban on the east side of Setting Sun Drive. At one point, some councilors pushed for a complete ban on parking on both sides of the street for the entire length of the roadway.
Owners of the Cooked Goose, Jennifer Gibson and Andrew Nathan, said in a letter to the council that no one has aired concerns about safety to them.
“The parking debate is being framed as a safety issue, when in fact the safety issue was addressed and resolved amicably in 2016,” they wrote. “The neighbors brought their concerns to us and we agreed. We worked cooperatively with the police and town to make Setting Sun safer for the residents and the customers alike.”
Passage of the revised parking ordinance might be a stop-gap measure until the Cooked Goose can expand its parking area.
Thomas Liguori, attorney for the property owner where Cooked Goose is located, said they’ve entered into an agreement with a neighboring property owner to buy adjacent land, contingent on getting approval for a parking lot.
Doing so will require approvals from the Coastal Resources Management Council, the Westerly Town Council and Planning Board, he said.
“If it can be expedited, obviously we want that to occur,” he said.
