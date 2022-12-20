WESTERLY — Police responded to motor vehicle accidents Monday evening on Beach Street and Dunn’s Corners Road.
Chief Paul Gingerella said the accident on Beach Street was the result of a medical issue suffered by the driver. Part of the road in the area of Wells Street was closed to traffic during the response.
An accident at about the same time on Dunn’s Corners Road near Walmart is still under investigation, Gingerella said. No further information was available.
Neither of the accidents resulted in major injuries, although at least one occupant of a vehicle in the second accident was taken to the hospital as a precaution, Gingerella said.
— Ryan Blessing
