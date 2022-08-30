International Overdose Awareness Day will be recognized in both Westerly and Stonington on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
In Westerly, Hope Recovery Community Center will host a vigil in Wilcox Park from 4 to 5:30. The center will distribute Narcan and safety test-strip kits as well as information on the center.
The Town of Stonington, Ledge Light Health District and the Stonington Prevention Council will recognize Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday, Aug. 31, with the following:
From 9 to 9:30 a.m., a Narcan Virtual Training will be held via Zoom, with no registration required. Visit stonington-ct.gov/home/news/international-overdose-awareness-day-and-world-suicide-prevention-day-local-events to join the meeting.
From 2:30 to 3 p.m., Ledge Light Health District Community Outreach will be at Stonington Human Services, 166 South Broad St., Pawcatuck, to distribute fentanyl test strips and Narcan.
At 7:15 p.m., a vigil will be held at the Stonington Town Dock. Stonington Police Chief Jay DelGrosso and Rev. Ruth Shilling Hainsworth will say a few words in remembrance of those lost to overdose. The Mystic Highland Pipe Band will perform "Going Home” and “Amazing Grace.”
Those in need of help, for themselves or a loved one, can call 211.
