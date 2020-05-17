PROVIDENCE — Write Rhode Island’s flash non-fiction writing project, Our Lives Now, is open to Rhode Island students in grades 7 to 12.
Students may submit a reflection on their current experience during the Covid-19 outbreak. The best 20 stories are selected by judges and published in an anthology. Write Rhode Island recently launched Our Lives Now in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Our Lives Now is open to all public, private, parochial or home-school students throughout the Rhode Island. The deadline to submit a piece is June 9. Submissions need to be 400 words or less.
All submissions will be published on the Write Rhode Island website, social media and include in the included in the RICovidArchive.org, a digital archive co-managed by the Providence Public Library and Rhode Island Historical Society.
To submit a story, visit writerhodeisland.submittable.com/submit. For more information, visit school-one.org or contact Diana Champa at 401-331-2497 or dianac@school-one.org.
— Sun staff
