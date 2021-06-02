WESTERLY — The Westerly Education Center, Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce, Westerly Economic Development Commission, and Stonington Economic Development Commission together are holding a job fair on June 10 from 3-6 p.m. at the center at 23 Friendship St.
The event is free for all. More than 20 businesses have signed up to recruit, and there are additional spaces still available on a first-come, first-served basis. Employers should contact Faith Hanson at 401-584-4931 or faith.hanson@riopc.edu to book a table.
Preregistration for job seekers is not required.
