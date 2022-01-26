WESTERLY — As local officials grow optimistic that the current wave of COVID-19 may soon diminish, they are working hard to distribute free at-home test kits and making testing available at both the police station on Airport Road and the Senior Citizens Center on State Street.
Police Chief and interim Town Manager Shawn Lacey presented an update on the virus to the Town Council on Monday for the first time in several months.
"It seems like these updates never end. We pause for a bit and then come back to them unfortunately, but there is good news — there is light at the end of the tunnel," Lacey said.
The town hosted a clinic for the administration of COVID-19 vaccine and booster inoculations last week and officials plan another clinic for Monday at the Senior Citizens Center. Pfizer vaccines are available for anyone age 5 and up.
Additionally, the police department has been working on distributing free at-home rapid test kits since they arrived on Jan. 20. Officials hope to give out the remaining test kits today during a distribution event scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the main entrance of Babcock Hall at Westerly High School. The kits, which are part of a state and federal response to the virus and the omicron variant, are being distributed on a first-come first-serve basis, one kit per person. Each kit contains two tests. The town received 3,600 test kits.
Testing is also available seven days per week at the police station and the Senior Citizens Center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Both rapid tests and PCR tests are available. Sign-up in advance is recommended, but Lacey said on most days individuals can go to the two sites, sign up, and be tested a few minutes later.
The percent positive rate for the state this week is 15.6%, down from 18.5% the prior week. The current positivity rate means community transmission is at the highest level, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control's tracking system.
As of Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health's website, there were 45 individuals receiving treatment for COVID-19 in intensive care units in the state and 27 COVID-19 patients on ventilators. Westerly Hospital was treating 14 patients for COVID-19 and L+M Hospital in New London was treating 53, according to a spokeswoman for the two facilities.
Lacey, on Monday, acknowledged the high positivity rate, but said experts are optimistic.
"Let's look at the bright side of things ... the anticipation is that in another week we will see an extreme drop in the numbers. Hopefully the end is near," Lacey said.
In related business, the council voted unanimously to authorize Lacey to enter into a contract with Integrated Solutions of Illinois to manage compliance with standards for use of federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 funds. The town is expected to receive $6.6 million in relief funds. The company will be paid up to $199,467 to perform its work.
Councilors Sharon Ahern, Caswell Cooke Jr., Suzanne Giorno, Karen Cioffi and Philip Overton approved the resolution to hire the company. Councilors Christopher Duhamel and Brian McCuin were absent.
