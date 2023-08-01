State Sen. Victoria Gu (38th District) is hosting a town hall focused on education and work force development from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Westerly Education Center, located at 23 Friendship St. in Westerly.
The session will include remarks by Rhode Island Postsecondary Commissioner Shannon Gilkey, state Rep. Sam Azzinaro, Westerly School Committee member Leslie Dunn and representatives from CCRI, URI and Westerly High School. The Westerly Education Center is operated by Gilkey’s office, the RIOPC. The purpose of the meeting is to get residents’ feedback on job preparation and programs they’d like to see in the community and schools.
To RSVP or with any questions, visit Sen. Gu’s website for the event at victoria4ri.com/town-hall.
— Sun staff
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.