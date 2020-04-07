KINGSTON — The University of Rhode Island College of Pharmacy‘s Community First Responder Program, which provides free Narcan training seminars to the local community, will be held online due to coronavirus concerns. Each person who completes a session will also receive a free naloxone (Narcan) nasal spray kit and fentanyl test strips by mail.
Seminar participants will learn to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose as an effort to help fight the opioid abuse crisis in Rhode Island. They will receive advice and other resources to become a true Community First Responder.
“Understanding how to recognize an overdose, and having these resources, can help save lives when seconds are crucial,” said Clinical Associate Professor Anita Jacobson, who coordinates the program. The seminars will be hosted by fourth-year pharmacy student Morgan Perich.
The seminars are available via Webex on Wednesday, April 8, at 3 p.m.; Thursday, April 9, at 5 p.m.; and Friday, April 10, at noon. Visit web.uri.edu/cfrp for more information.
