WESTERLY — The Frank Olean Center will host a Virtual Trivia Night on Friday, May 13, from 7-9 p.m. Teams of up to eight players will be able to play from anywhere via Zoom, and team members do not need to be together to play.
The fee is $200 per team. All proceeds will support the Olean Center’s mission to help intellectually and developmentally disabled residents become fully participating members of their communities by working, volunteering, and simply taking part in everyday activities.
To register a team, contact Lori King at lking@oleancenter.org, call 860-961-2012 or visit oleancenter.org/oleanevents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.