WESTERLY — The Frank Olean Center was awarded a $10,000 grant from The Rhode Island Foundation’s COVID-19 Behavioral Health Fund to purchase of Kindles for the Children’s Services Program. The grant will enable direct care workers to communicate “face to face” with the children and support continued learning and growth.
The center’s executive director Tony Vellucci remarked, “We are so thankful for the Rhode Island Foundation Covid-19 Fund’s swift and important funding of this innovative approach to meet the needs of our children and families during the pandemic.
Jason Lanzillo, director of Children’s Services, describes the benefit of this important funding, "With the help of this grant we will be able to strengthen our connection with participants and families in providing more accessible behavioral support. As home-based services have become drastically affected by the Covid-19 crisis, we have increased our use of tele-health to meet the needs of our participants. With this generous donation we will be able to strengthen virtual services with our participants who are non-verbal as well as participants who have goals focusing on more effective communication. This grant will ensure that direct care workers can continue supporting participants with these goals and bringing comfort during this very stressful period in their lives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.