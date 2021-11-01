WESTERLY — Efforts are underway at Westerly High School to bring the facility's school improvement team into alignment with provisions of the state Education Accountability Act of 2019.
WHS Principal Michael Hobin, and Jake Serra, a senior class member who is serving as chairman of the school improvement team, discussed the school’s work on bringing the team into compliance with the law before members of the School Committee last week.
The law, as Hobin noted, is intended to provide an increase in site-based management at the school level by broadening the responsibilities of the principal and school improvement teams. The teams are required to be consulted for input on the hiring teachers and other personnel, as well as in the planning of student development and performance goals and school budgets. Each school improvement team is to be composed of the principal and a balanced number of teachers, education support employees, students, parents and other business and community citizens.
The teams are also responsible for identifying the educational needs of students, as well as developing, assessing and evaluating a curriculum accommodation plan to meet student needs, and developing an annual plan for improving student performance.
The curriculum accommodation plan, which must be in place by the start of the 2022-23 school year, must include an analysis of diverse learning styles within the general classroom; outline accommodations to meet needs of the diverse learning styles within a general education class; provide services and supports within general education classrooms; and outline services to address the needs of students whose behavior may interfere with learning.
Serra is working to encourage more students to join the team that meets monthly. He said he first joined as a sophomore on the advice of a guidance counselor, but soon took a personal interest.
"I found I have a voice" on the team, Serra said.
Eventually, the School Committee must adopt a policy for the election and appointment of school improvement team members. Hobin said he is working on getting more people involved.
School committees, under the law, must review team membership to ensure that it is representative of the ethnic, racial, and economic communities served by the school. The committees re required to appoint additional members to achieve proper representation.
"We want a diverse group of business people and parents — a variety of stakeholders who have a vested interest in making sure our school is top notch," Hobin said.
Student members of the team spoke with Hobin about students' concerns with the school's dress code last year. As a result of the concerns, Hobin said, administrators have started to propose revisions to the school's student handbook, which will eventually be forwarded to the School Committee for consideration. Changing the dress code for the high school might be tricky, Hobin said, because it is part of a district-wide policy.
"That came to me through the voice of students who said, 'Hey, Mr. Hobin we're not really thrilled with your dress code and my response was, 'OK, we'll take a look at that,'" Hobin said.
