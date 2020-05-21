WESTERLY — Town and education officials are working together to determine the needs of programs at the Tower Street School Community Center now that the School Committee has decided to cut ties with the building.
Two members of the School Committee and two members of the Town Council are on what one councilor called a "fact-finding" mission to determine the needs of the programs and to see if a different location can be found for them. One of the programs, the School Department's 's Transition Academy, must continue since it is required by federal law. The other programs, though well-liked, are not required.
The Transition Academy is for 18- 22-year-old special education students who have graduated from high school and are preparing to enter the next phase of their lives.
Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau recently toured the basement level of the former police station building on Union Street. The building's upper level is used by PACE of Rhode Island for its Adult Day Center of Westerly; the bottom level is currently used for storage.
While the Transition Academy could be moved to a school building, Garceau said, officials would prefer a centrally located spot to allow program participants to walk to job internship opportunities in the downtown area.
"They have otherwise graduated from high school so they don't want to be on a high school campus because they are transitioning to a different experience," Garceau said Thursday.
After touring the PACE building with members of the School Committee, school administrators, the Town Council, and Police Chief Shawn Lacey, Garceau said he planned to speak with Westerly Fire Chief John Mackay to determine the safety criteria that would have to met for use of the space.
The former Bradford School building is also a possibility, but Garceau said its remote location is a drawback. The School Department might also be interested in leasing space at the Tower Street building if the Town Council decides to hold onto the building for a time.
The School Committee voted late last month to severe its connection to the Tower Street building as a cost-savings measure. The Tower Street center's director salary remains part of the School Committee's approved budget.
Town Councilor Sharon Ahern said officials are trying to determine whether there are places in the town where the Transition Academy and some of the other programs currently run at the Tower Street building could move to.
"There are programs at Tower Street that they did not want to lose, that people feel very strongly about," Ahern said.
School officials have said they hope before- and after-school programs run at the Tower Street building could be moved elsewhere rather than just shut down when the town takes over the building on July 1.
Ahern, along with Councilor Suzanne Giorno and School Committee members Diane Chiaradio Bowdy and Kristen Sweeney, is serving on a working group that is studying the issue. The group is focused on determining the programs' space requirements as well as other needs such as parking.
In addition to the PACE building, Ahern said the Bradford School has been discussed as a possible new site. She said she planned to contact officials who run the town-owned Westerly Armory building as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.