WESTERLY — The mighty and massive granite blocks that make up the walls of part of the Potter Hill Mill remain in place, but the floors inside are falling in on each other. Other buildings on the site, made of brick and wood, are in various states of advanced decay and decrepitude.
Members of the Westerly and Hopkinton town councils, along with state lawmakers and representatives of environmental organizations, saw the mill up close and personal Tuesday afternoon during a tour led by John Dorsey, the court-appointed lawyer who is serving as special master of the property. Dorsey was appointed in 2019 after petitioning a Superior Court judge, on behalf of the Westerly Town Council, to place the property in receivership. The town has been trying since at least the 1980s to have the dilapidated buildings demolished.
Dorsey said his efforts are focused on supporting efforts to address the dam that once harnessed the energy of the Pawcatuck River to supply power for the mill, which closed in the late 1950s, and dealing with the safety and health hazards posed by the decrepit buildings. The dam and its accessory parts are not being maintained, and some are pushing to have it removed to make the river safer for kayakers and other paddlers and to improve fish passage.
Beers cans and other litter inside the main mill building provide evidence that people are sometimes in the property, which officials say is an "attractive nuisance." Dorsey warned those on the tour not to walk past the top step leading into the building due to the possibility for injury.
"We're working to try and come up with some remedies for what's left of the buildings," Dorsey said.
Between 1762 and 1958, when the Westerly Woolen Co. closed, the site was home to grist, saw, cotton and wool mills. A fire in the 1970s decimated much of the property.
At some point, Dorsey said, a consultant would likely be hired to help document the property's role in the region.
"We're cognizant of the historical significance," Dorsey said.
But given how dilapidated the buildings are, Dorsey said, a complete demolition with reclamation of the granite blocks is likely. He called the effort to address both the dam and the mill buildings a "multi-year" effort.
While acknowledging that marketing the property and trying to sell it to a private buyer is a possibility, Dorsey said, he is hoping a public solution that allows for recreational use of the river and land surrounding the mill emerges.
"We're looking at whether there is a feasible way to deal with the safety and also preserve the property for the public benefit long term," Dorsey said.
John O'Brien, a policy and partnership specialist for The Nature Conservancy, noted the 4.5-acre mill property abuts an 8-acre parcel, with a small boat launch, owned by the state Department of Environmental Management. He discussed the possibility of combining the two properties.
"It would be a beautiful riverside park giving the public access to the river to fish and beautiful trails to walk through. There's a tremendous amount of potential," O'Brien said.
O'Brien walked to the edge of the property and pointed to several cormorants that were perched on parts of the dam. The birds were having an easy go at finding alewife and American shad. The presence of the dam gives the birds an unfair advantage against the fish, some ecologists say.
The Nature Conservancy is one of the organizations working with the town to have the dam removed. A $100,000 grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Restoration Center is being used to begin design and engineering work to remove the dam.
State Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy, D-Ashaway, asked Dorsey to remain focused on how removing the dam might affect property owners in Hopkinton. Specifically, some property owners are concerned removing the dam might hurt their drinking water wells and detract from the current riverside aesthetic of their land.
Stephen Moffitt Jr., Hopkinton Town Council president, asked Dorsey to include his town in meetings and planning sessions. Moffitt also reiterated Kennedy's point about property owners whose "shallow wells" might be harmed by removal of the dam.
State Sen. Dennis Algiere, R-Westerly, asked for a speedy solution.
"I would ask for expediency. This is an eyesore and has been a safety concern and a concern for the impact it has on the river and the environment for many years," Algiere said.
Town Council President Sharon Ahern said she requested the tour with the hope that members of the Town Council could take a firsthand look at the property. She noted that Town Manager J. Mark Rooney has proposed earmarking $300,000 in the proposed 2021-22 municipal budget for use to meet local match contributions for future grants related to the dam and the mill.
Dorsey is also special master in the former Bradford Dyeing Association property case, and he worked along with Attorney Mark Russo on the Westerly Hospital receivership case that led to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital taking it over before both hospitals became parts of the Yale New Haven Hospital network.
