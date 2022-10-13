WESTERLY — When a proposed $71.4 million school renovation failed at referendum in 2019, the second time a plan was defeated in four years, Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau questioned why the community did not support the effort, and the answer was clear: the project’s price tag, even with state reimbursement, was simply too high.
“I kept hearing from people that they understood the need for the project, but couldn’t support it at more than $50 million,” Garceau said this week. “That was the limit, both then and now. The Town Council may have done us a favor in setting a cap because it tells us exactly what we have to work with.”
Voters will be tasked with determining the fate of the latest, “scaled-down” elementary modernization proposal that calls for the construction of a new State Street Elementary School and renovations to the two existing school buildings.
The project, if the bond is approved, would be eligible for a minimum state reimbursement of 35%, or $17.5 million. If all conditions are met regarding Rhode Island’s safety and learning requirements, the town could receive a maximum reimbursement of up to 52.5%, or $26.25 million.
The town would be responsible for $32.5 million at the start of the project as indicated in the bond question, but could see incentives reduce Westerly’s cost-share liability by as much as $8.75 million by the end of construction. Added incentives would be based on state evaluation of the completed work.
School board members said they are hopeful that, if all goes as planned, the town could potentially receive the maximum reimbursement.
In the upcoming election, voters will be asked to signal either yes or no to the following referendum question:
“An act authorizing the Town of Westerly to issue not to exceed $50,000,000 in general obligation bonds, notes and other evidence of indebtedness to finance the construction, renovation, improvement, alteration, repair, furnishing and equipping of schools and school facilities throughout town, subject to approval of state housing aid at a reimbursement rate or state share ration of not less than 35% for expenditures eligible for state aid and provided that the authorization shall be reduced by any grant received from the school building authority capital fund.”
The ballot question and grant requirements were approved by the Town Council in August.
If approved, the plan calls for renovations at the Dunn’s Corners and Springbrook schools to commence by December 2023, with work at both sites completed by August 2024. Meanwhile, the district would work to acquire design approvals for a new State Street School that would be built adjacent to the existing building, with work beginning in March 2024 and ending in 2025.
The proposed $50 million project includes estimated funding for all three schools and accounts for project management, design and engineering fees, site work, construction, demolition, parking, road work, fields, furniture and equipment purchases, landscaping and a contingency fund.
The project as proposed includes a $29.35 million budget for the construction of the new State Street School, $8.85 million for renovations at Springbrook Elementary School and $11.8 million for renovations at Dunn’s Corners Elementary School.
“The cap cannot go up and so it has forced us to look at things from a different perspective, to be fiscally responsible and to address as much as we can within a fixed budget,” Garceau said.
Garceau said that if the project does fail a third time, it will lead to immediate increases in maintenance costs and could send the wrong message about how the community feels about public education.
“With State Street well beyond its useful life, I don’t know what it says about our town and how it invests in education or the message that will send. I’m not sure where we would go from there,” Garceau said.
Members of the School Committee and community have been working to share information about the plan, including releasing a pamphlet of facts to help provide residents with information and hosting displays and presentations at school open houses and other events. Others, including Dunn’s Corners parents Dan and Ali Lathrop, have also stepped up to help produce a website that includes all information on the proposed projects.
Westerly School Committee member Giuseppe Gencarelli, a member of the building subcommittee, said the project was one of the reasons he ran for a School Committee seat in 2020. After seeing referendums fail in both 2019 and 2016, he said it motivated him to get more involved.
“We need to have these 21st-century learning spaces for our children,” Gencarelli said in an email Thursday. “The most important task is to ensure that our community knows the facts about our project.”
Gencarelli said the subcommittee has discussed how to get the information out to the public and has worked over the past several weeks to disseminate information and clear up any misconceptions.
A copy of the plan, including a breakdown of anticipated expenditures related to the project, is available on the Westerly Public Schools website at www.westerly.k12.ri.us.
“We are trying to be as transparent as possible so there is no misinformation,” Gencarelli said. “What needs to happen is to get people out to vote on November 8. That's all we can do.”
