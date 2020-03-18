Ocean State Libraries and its member libraries, including the Westerly Public Library, Cross Mills’ Library, Ashaway Library, Clark Memorial Library and Langworthy Library, have been closed in accordance with state and federal health guidelines during the coronavirus outbreak.
The closure will be in effect through March 22 and the statewide book delivery system has also been shut down until then. Due dates on all items have been extended to May 1, and expiring library cards have been reset to expire May 1 so that library users can make the most of e-books and other digital resources and services.
Fines on all items that accrue from March 1 through the end of the public health crisis will be waived. Existing holds will be honored. New holds, however, have been temporarily turned off. The library system said it would expand its e-book and digital audiobook offerings in its eZone so that patrons can continue to enjoy books and reading.
Ocean State Libraries said it was also working in partnership with the Rhode Island Office of Library & Information Services to develop a collection of online resources for students and families. For more information about the online resources, visit olis-ri.libguides.com/online.
For more information about the library system and its response to COVID-19, visit oslri.org/library-closings.
