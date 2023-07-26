WESTERLY — With heat advisory warnings in effect Thursday through Saturday, July 27 to 29, the Ocean Community YMCA is opening its Welcome Centers to the public for cooling and charging stations during operating hours at all three branch locations.
The locations and hours are Westerly-Pawcatuck YMCA, 95 High St., Westerly, Thursday and Friday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Naik YMCA, 1 Harry Austin Drive, Mystic, Thursday and Friday, 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Arcadia YMCA, 1190 Main St., Wyoming, Thursday and Friday, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 1 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, visit oceancommunityymca.org.
