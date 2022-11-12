The Ocean Community YMCA will be running a food drive from Nov. 14 to 21. Donations brought to the Westerly-Pawcatuck Branch YMCA, 95, High St., Westerly, will be donated to the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center. Donations brought to the Naik Family Branch YMCA, 1 Harry Austin Drive, Mystic, will be donated to St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Mystic.
Canned goods and non-perishable items will be accepted. Recommended items include stuffing, cranberry sauce, canned corn, cake mixes, and frosting.
For more information, email Silvana Terranova at sterranova@oceancommunityymca.org.
