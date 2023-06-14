WESTERLY — The Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce is the recipient of a $10,000 grant through the state’s latest round of the Take It Outside initiative, a statewide effort aimed at promoting outdoor commercial activities.
The funds are for outdoor business programming including Sunday Funday events, Small Business Speed networking and Make Music Day.
Gov. Dan McKee and Rhode Island Commerce Secretary Liz Tanner announced the seven recipients on Tuesday.
“The Take It Outside initiative was born out of the pandemic as a way to keep our businesses operating in a safe manner,” McKee said. “While the pandemic is behind us, we’re proud to continue this initiative which increases economic activity for our small businesses and promotes good public health practices.”
The grants are awarded to intermediary organizations who have applied for the funding to distribute to small businesses in Rhode Island.
So far this year, $2.75 million in Take It Outside grants have been distributed in support of more than 350 Rhode Island small businesses, half of which are women or minority-owned businesses.
Over the next few months, an additional $2 million in Take It Outside funds will be deployed to small businesses.
— Ryan Blessing
