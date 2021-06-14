WESTERLY — The 64th annual dinner for the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce will be held one day later than planned as the organization looks to avoid impact from rainy weather.
The dinner, which was originally scheduled to take place Tuesday, was postponed for one evening in order to account for concerns over possible rain and thunderstorms. The event will be held Wednesday evening, with a cocktail hour set to begin at 6 p.m. and the dinner and meeting slated for 7 p.m.
The event is $55 per person and will take place at Paddy's Beach Club, 153-159 Misquamicut Ave. For more details, visit the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce website at www.oceanchamber.org.
— Sun staff
