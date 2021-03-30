WESTERLY — Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce is accepting nominations for its 2021 Citizen of the Year. Nominees must be at least 21 years of age and a resident/property owner in the Ocean Community for at least two years. Nominations must be submitted by Wednesday, April 5, at noon.
The chamber’s annual banquet and awards ceremony will be held at Paddy’s Beach Club in Misquamicut on Wednesday, June 15.
To nominate someone, or for more information about the award, call 401-596-7761, or visit oceanchamber.org/occc-event-registration.
