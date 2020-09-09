WESTERLY — A series of weekly open-air events highlighting shops, restaurants, and other businesses in the historic downtown area is being envisioned by the Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce.
The series of Sunday Fundays will launch this coming Sunday if approvals from the town and state are secured. The idea for the events grew out of Gov. Gina Raimondo's "Take it Outside" campaign.
"The governor, about two weeks ago, put a challenge out there to communities in Rhode Island to work on collaboration and creativity to take more business outdoors, whether it's church services, business meetings, yoga classes, or whatever it is, and she pledged Commerce Rhode Island would be supportive," said Lisa Konicki, Ocean Community Chamber of Commerce executive director, during an interview on Wednesday. Commerce Rhode Island is the state's economic development agency.
Current plans call for shutting High Street to vehicular traffic from the area of Miceli's Furniture at 19 High St. to just past Koi Japanese Cuisine, at 65 High St., from noon to 8 p.m. Businesses along the stretch of the road would be allowed to use the area in front of their storefronts and extending 10 feet into the street for dining, shopping, salon services, art exhibits or other services.
Businesses from other parts of the downtown area will be allowed to set up in front of businesses that choose not to participate. Two artists have also been invited to display their work.
If all goes well, a sponsor or two will step up and the inaugural event will feature the music of the Greg Sherrod Band from 4 to 7 p.m. While entertainment is contemplated, Konicki stressed that the event will be low key and will follow the social distance requirements needed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"This is not a street festival. That is not what we are looking to do. This is business owners and restaurant owners having an opportunity to expand their space and create additional commerce opportunities for themselves," Konicki said.
Alcohol consumption will be limited to in front of the restaurants and bars that serve it. Those in attendance will not be permitted to walk from business to business with open alcoholic drinks.
The Chamber contacted more than 20 business owners to gauge their level of interest in the Sunday Funday events, which are planned to run for seven weeks. All of the business owners voiced support, Konicki said, as long as the events were conducted on Sundays and involved only the small section of High Street envisioned for closure. Feedback was also garnered from downtown residents and landlords, Konicki said.
Town officials are optimistic the cost of police overtime for coverage of the event will be reimbursed at a rate of 75% by Commerce Rhode Island, Konicki said. The Chamber and the Westerly Police Department will monitor the event each week to determine if it is being executed in a safe, manageable manner, Konicki said.
The Chamber and police officials will also work together on deciding whether to cancel the events in case of rain.
Approvals by the Westerly Licensing Board and the state Department of Business Regulation are needed before the event can go forward. The Licensing Board's approvals are subject to sign-off by the Westerly police chief.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.