WESTERLY — A $100,000 grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Restoration Center will be used to begin design and engineering work to improve fish passage in the Pawcatuck River, an effort that could lead to the partial or complete removal of the Potter Hill dam.
A combination of town funds, including from the municipal Conservation Commission, will match the NOAA grant. Potter Hill was one of 11 new projects to receive funding through NOAA’s community-based restoration program, which supports fish habitat restoration and local resilience efforts.
The town's proposal for Potter Hill out-competed more than 100 other projects from across the country and was the highest scoring application in the Northeast, according to a news release from the nature Conservancy.
The town has awarded an engineering and design contract to Fuss & O’Neill, a Providence-based consulting firm with prior experience with projects on the river. The firm will be responsible for developing a fish passage improvement plan for Potter Hill. The work will include an assessment of the dam and its raceway, modelling anticipated changes in river levels and floodplain, collecting and analyzing sediment samples, and determining potential effects on private property, bridges, wetlands and other environmental conditions.
Project planning is expected to take about a year to complete. During the planning phase, officials said the town will schedule public workshops in partnership with the Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed Association and the Southern Rhode Island Conservation District.
The NOAA Restoration Center has also approved an additional $750,000 for the project for permitting and construction in future years, pending the outcome of the planning phase. The Nature Conservancy has pledged to help the town apply to state agencies, foundations and individual donors to raise matching funds for future phases of the project.
"I’d love to see the dam removed and allow for a free-flowing river once again,” said John O’Brien, policy and partnership specialist for The Nature Conservancy, in a news release. "The engineers will look at a number of strategies for enhancing fish passage at Potter Hill and come back with their recommendations, and then we'll go from there."
Citing flood risks in downtown Westerly and in Pawcatuck, municipal leaders and local stakeholders identified the Potter Hill dam and the adjacent mill as one of their highest priorities in an August 2019 community resilience workshop organized by The Nature Conservancy and the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank. Last rebuilt in 1903, the dam and its raceway are failing, its water control gates are inoperable, and the dilapidated mill is falling into the river.
"This was a wonderful example of a public-private partnership and shows what happens when federal, state and local government work together with private entities and the community on a project,” said Lisa Pellegrini, director of development services for Westerly. "The project aims at not only improving fish passage for the area, but will also mitigate potential flooding to downtown Westerly.”
The Potter Hill dam is the last significant barrier to migratory fish passage on the Pawcatuck River. For nearly two decades, the watershed association, Nature Conservancy, NOAA, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, the state Department of Environmental Management and others have worked to open the river for spring-migrating river herring, American shad and American eel. Other projects to improve fish passage have taken place at the Bradford Dam upriver from Potter Hill and the White Rock Dam.
Rhode Island's two United States Senators, Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse, and U.S. Rep. James Langevin, D-2nd, provided a joint letter of support for the town’s grant application.
