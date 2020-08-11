PROVIDENCE — Rhode Island’s average gas price remained the same as last week, averaging $2.14 per gallon.
A survey of prices in Rhode Island conducted through AAA Northeast on Tuesday found the cost for a gallon of regular, unleaded gasoline unchanged over the past eight days and just 1 cent higher than they were a month ago.
“As we move into the second week of the August, it is pricing out to be the second-cheapest start to the month in more than a decade,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “Gas prices have high potential to push cheaper, especially with many school districts planning for virtual learning. This could drive demand down in the weeks ahead as school starts at-home.”
Rhode Island’s average gas price is 3 cents lower than the national average of $2.17. Tuesday’s national average price is two cents lower than a month ago and 48 cents cheaper than on Aug. 11, 2019.
— Jason Vallee
