NEWPORT — The famed Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals have joined the virtual concert bandwagon.
Although music fans will not be gathering en masse in Newport this year, they can tune in to hear top musicians of the past and present this summer beginning tonight when Newport Jazz Festival Artistic Director Christian McBride kicks off a special radio edition of the Newport Jazz Festival.
"Newport Jazz Festival Radio Special" will start at 11 p.m., be repeated Saturday at 6 p.m., and run for the next three weekends.
McBride, the host of radio's "Jazz Night in America," plans to share historic archival sets from the festival's 65-year history. He said he has hand-picked what he calls "a dream festival lineup" for the three-part program, including rare recordings of musicians such as Ray Charles, Dave Brubeck, Cannonball Adderley, Sarah Vaughan, Duke Ellington, Herbie Hancock and Roy Hargrove.
“There’s a gold mine here," said McBride in a statement. "A plethora of riches."
McBride will present a second program in August called "Newport Jazz Revival Radio," two days of archived sets from the extensive Newport Jazz archives.
George Wein, the 94-year-old creator and founder of the oldest and longest-running music festivals in the world, announced a full slate of programming for what would have been 2020’s Newport Jazz Festival weekend.
"I’d hoped to meet my many friends and fans at the fort," said Wein in a statement, "but since we can’t be together, Newport Jazz is bringing the music to you with a number of ways to join.”
The shows are Newport Jazz’s way of celebrating "all of the work we've done together, bringing music to our communities any way we can," said McBride. "Newport Jazz has one of the richest and most incredible musical histories in the world ... this moment, we are gifted with the time to reflect ... to look back on all that it has given us, and an opportunity to come together as a community to support this incredible institution.”
This year's Festivals Foundation Gala will also be a virtual event, featuring Wein, McBride, Wynton Marsalis, Diana Krall, and others. Closing out the weekend will be a short film celebrating the festival and the foundation’s work, "Jazz Together," which will debut on Aug. 9 via Facebook live and YouTube.
Created by Wein in 1954 and 1959 respectively, The Newport Jazz and Folk Festivals are some of the longest-running music festivals in history. Newport Jazz has been home to legendary performances by Miles Davis, Ella Fitzgerald, John Coltrane, and Herbie Hancock, while Newport Folk has had its stages graced by its co-founder, Pete Seeger, Johnny Cash and Bob Dylan.
For information about how to tune in, and for updates on this year's jazz and folk festivals, schedules and more details, visit newportjazz.org/revival.
