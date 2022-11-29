WESTERLY — A new Town Council started its work Monday night by choosing Edward P. Morrone as its president and Kevin J. Lowther II as vice president.
The special meeting in a full council chamber was the symbolic passing of the torch from the previous Town Council to the new one.
Town Clerk Mary LeBlanc administered the oath of office to the seven council members and three School Committee members elected on Nov. 8.
In addition to Morrone and Lowther, the new council includes fellow Democrats Joy Cordio and Mary E. Scialabba, unaffiliated candidates William J. Aiello and Dylan J. LaPietra and Philip M. Overton Jr. — the only Republican and only incumbent elected to the council.
The vote to make Morrone president was unanimous. Lowther won vice president 5-2 over nominations of both Aiello (by LaPietra) and Overton (by Aiello) to fill the position. LaPietra joined the other councilors who voted for Lowther.
School Committee members taking office are Democrats Leslie S. Dunn and Michael W. Ober and Republican Lori E. Wycall. Dunn and Wycall are newcomers to the political arena.
As is custom when councils change, the outgoing members had the opportunity to give brief statements before their term ended.
For Councilors Caswell Cooke Jr., Christopher A. Duhamel, Overton, Karen A. Cioffi, Vice President Suzanne K. Giorno and President Sharon E. Ahern, it was the final meeting of their term. Councilor Brian H. McCuin, also departing, was not in attendance.
Morrone later announced that resumes for town municipal and probate court judge, prosecutor, sergeant and legal counsel for zoning and planning should be submitted to the clerk by noon on Dec. 5, with interviews to take place at the council’s Dec. 12 regular meeting.
Before the new council adjourned for refreshments in the courtroom, Aiello tried to place an item on Monday’s agenda for a vote to pause demolition of the Bradford School building.
“This is needed to prevent irreversible damage to public historic property, the public interest, and quality of life,” Aiello said, reading a statement “Any delay in pausing demolition could be extremely detrimental and catastrophic. Demolition started today, just hours before the new council is seated.”
Aiello continued, noting the building is listed on the national and state registers of historic places, “more specifically, the main section of the building is historic and certain procedures are required by law to be followed.”
The R.I. Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission, he said, has sent the town several letters since June 1, the most recent being a cease and desist letter dated Nov. 23.
“In brief, there are unanswered questions and requests for material, incomplete reviews/evaluations, and a lack of documentation,” he said.
The council voted 4-3 against placing Aiello’s request on the agenda for informational consideration Monday.
“You’re referring to documents that none of the people sitting here, perhaps other than Councilor Overton, have had privy to see at all,” Morrone said. “All the references concerning the Historical Society and other legal documents from whatever source, we have never seen. You’re asking us to deal with something that we don’t have the substantial background that others would.”
The school demolition is not an emergency, he said, but rather the continuation of an issue debated by the previous council “ad nauseam.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.