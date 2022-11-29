Westerly, RI (02891)

Today

Becoming windy. Cloudy skies with periods of rain developing in the afternoon. High 59F. SSE winds at 10 to 15 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming clear late. Low 32F. W winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.