WESTERLY — Randall Realtors Compass announced the sale of 27 Pasadena Avenue for $4.3 million. Data from the Rhode Island Multiple Listing Service shows this is the third-highest-value sale of 2021 in Westerly.
Located in the Watch Hill Fire District, the newly built 4,000-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-and-a-half bathroom, unfinished contemporary waterfront home has a wraparound deck on the first level overlooking the water and the property’s in-ground pool. The home also offers private access to the water with a deep-water dock.
The property, which closed on July 20, was sold by Rick Wucik of Randall’s Westerly office.
