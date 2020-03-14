MISQUAMICUT — A low ground pressure excavator owned by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management was pressed into service last week for the latest in a series of salt marsh restoration projects led by Save The Bay.
Wenley Ferguson, director of habitat restoration for the environmental organization, said the project began the first week of March and is taking place on property owned by the DEM just north of Misquamicut Beach. The work is funded by a $25,000 grant from the Narragansett Bay Estuary Program through the Southeast New England Program of the federal Environmental Protection Agency.
“We identified it, maybe two or three years ago,” she said, referring to the project site. “I was looking for other marshes on Winnapaug Pond to do similar work and the interesting thing about this section of marsh, it wasn’t grid-ditched. The town-owned land, it has significant mosquito ditching and those linear impoundments along the ditches, those little high points helped to hold water.”
The creation of straight ditches decades ago to try to drain mosquito breeding pools, while well-intentioned, actually made the mosquito situation worse, because as the marshes subsided, the ditches themselves became breeding canals.
The good news, Ferguson said, is that not all of Winnapaug marsh has ditches.
“A little section of it to the east, the outer marsh, was grid ditched, but the upper part of the marsh, basically from where the access is just north of Misquamicut Beach, the majority of the marsh didn’t have significant ditching, but we were still seeing the typical signature of degrading marsh conditions like we’re seeing statewide, and we believe it’s due to accelerated sea level rise, that our marshes aren’t keeping pace with sea level rise so they aren’t building elevation quickly enough,” she said.
Impounded or trapped standing water at the upper end of the marsh contained either no vegetation or declining Spartina alterniflora grass, evidence that the marsh was drowning.
“Perfect conditions for mosquito breeding,” Ferguson said. “This impounded water wasn’t like large areas, it was just these stagnant areas of water and that’s what mosquitoes like to lay their eggs in. They don’t like big open pools where fish can reside.”
Ferguson’s team, which included DEM mosquito abatement coordinator Alan Gettman, dug three long runnels using the state’s low pressure excavator, which doesn’t crush or compact the fragile marsh sediment.
Gettman was one of the operators of the excavator.
“Wenley designed the project, mostly,” he said. “I had a little bit of input and I helped with the particulars of the permit application process. In the field, I was there every day last week and provided a little input and did a little of the digging myself.”
The first Westerly-area salt marsh restoration project took place in 2013 on a section Winnapaug marsh owned by the Town of Westerly. In 2016, Save The Bay worked on the pond’s Ray Preserve and the Langworthy Preserve. The current project on a DEM-owned section of Winnapaug salt marsh is a collaboration between Save The Bay, the DEM Division of Fish and Wildlife, the Westerly Land Trust and the Audubon Society of Rhode Island.
The heavy work must be completed by May, when birds begin nesting. One species of concern is the salt marsh sparrow, which only breeds in tidal salt marshes and often feeds on the ground.
“This work, we try to do before May because of nesting birds,” Ferguson said. “But we will go back in and do some hand digging, making sure after we use the excavator we do some tweaking with shovels, so we will continue to do that at Winnapaug Pond.”
After years of leading restoration projects, Ferguson said she had refined her techniques. The goal is to achieve a balance between allowing the flooded marshes to drain, but not all at once and not too quickly.
“We know the impact that ditching can cause,” she said. “We, however, do maintain some of the ditches because they provide drainage, so the runnels can tie into those older ditches. But when we are maintaining those ditches, we aren’t going back and making them 36 inches wide and 2 or 3 feet deep. We are maintaining them enough so that they drain out. Something we’ve learned is, less drainage is better and phasing it.”
Gettman has been working on a mosquito control project of his own, which involves small fish, mummichogs, that wash over into some of the pools of standing water on the marsh and feed on mosquito larvae.
“We found some spots that I gauged to be rather meaningful mosquito production sites, so we took care of those to help the fish get in there and eat the mosquito larvae,” he said.
“As long as things don’t get all plugged up, those fish can keep getting access to eating mosquito larvae, but you have to go check them every once in a while, because things can change. Some fishways might end up getting plugged up and thwarting their access to the larvae — plugged up with vegetation and growth or sediment or something else, so you have to go back and look at them now and then.”
As the benefits of salt marshes are better understood, their health is declining and the need to protect them has become more pressing. Ferguson said she was realistic, however, about what the restoration projects can accomplish.
“It’s not like it’s just going to turn into a healthy, high marsh because the elevation of these marshes is so low, but we have slowed down the conversion of these salt marshes to open water and tried to restore these marshes that were so heavily impacted by the ditching,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.