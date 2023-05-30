WESTERLY — An award-winning educator with more than 20 years of experience in Massachusetts schools has been selected to become the next principal of Westerly High School.
Worcester, Mass., resident Kellie Moulin has been employed as the assistant principal of South High School in Worcester since May 2016. There, she’s supervised a student body of 1,600 and managed a staff of more than 30 educators.
“We’re very excited to be welcoming Kellie Moulin to the district,” Westerly Superintendent of Schools Mark Garceau said. “She absolutely wowed the interview team at the high school and then subsequently met with myself and the director of special education and the assistant superintendent.”
Moulin accepted the position on May 15.
“I am thrilled about the opportunity to be the principal at Westerly High School,” Moulin said Tuesday. “WHS has such a rich history of tradition and academic excellence, it is an honor to work with the staff, students and community members. I have been visiting Westerly and am very impressed with the friendly and supportive community. I am looking forward to the coming school year.”
Garceau said Moulin will be in Westerly on Thursday for a series of “meet-and-greets” with high school staff during the day and in the evening with families.
Garceau had previously said he intended to have a new high school and preschool principal to begin by July 1.
Moulin worked for almost 13 years as a math teacher and department head at South High School before becoming assistant principal. In 2004 and 2013-2015, she was a math instructor and site coordinator for Virtual High School in Maynard, Mass. Teaching AP calculus and pre-calculus online and enrolling students in the virtual courses.
Moulin is the recipient of the Mass Insight Teacher of Excellence Award for outstanding performance in 2013 and 2017 and the Mass Insight Lawrie Bertram Award for outstanding support for AP Students in 2022. According to its website, Mass Insight Education & Research is a non-profit organization that partners with states, districts, schools and communities “to advance equity and opportunity in K-12 education , so that all students, and particularly those who have been systematically marginalized, are prepared to achieve their academic and personal potential.”
Since 2009, Moulin has been a lead teacher with Mass Insight Education & Research in Boston. Her work with the program has led seven high schools to increase the number of qualifying AP scores, growing the AP programs by 200%.
“My career is rich with experiences outside of the district providing a diverse portfolio of education knowledge, business acumen and change leadership,” Moulin said.
Moulin earned a master’s degree in education leadership and administration from Worcester State University, a master’s in mathematics for educators from Worcester Polytechnic Institute and a master’s in business administration from Boston University.
She has a bachelor of science degree in electrical engineering from the University of Texas at Arlington.
In March, former Westerly High School principal Michael Hobin announced he had accepted a position with the Rhode Island Department of Education. Hobin is the director of the Office of College and Career Readiness at RIDE and left his position at Westerly High on April 6. He started his new position on April 24.
Since May 3, former Westerly High School Principal James Murano has served as acting principal. Murano will serve in that capacity for the remainder of the school year.
