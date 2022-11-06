The Rhode Island Seafood Marketing Collaborative has launched a mobile app and a redesigned website to heighten Rhode Island consumers’ awareness of the value, appeal and year-round availability of fresh, local Rhode Island seafood.
Developed in partnership with the Commercial Fisheries Center of Rhode Island, the new app, FishLine, lets consumers search for fresh seafood to buy from seafood markets, farmers markets and restaurants, as well as directly off the boat from fishermen.
The new FishLine app and SeafoodRI.com list more than 40 restaurants, seafood markets, grocers and direct sellers that offer local seafood, profiles about local species and harvesters, and tips for how to cook and enjoy it. Direct sellers and other seafood retailers can use the app to post real-time updates on landings and sales opportunities, helping consumers geo-locate the opportunities to purchase and enjoy seafood closest to where they are located.
For more information, visit SeafoodRI.com or download the FishLine app from the Apple or Android app store.
