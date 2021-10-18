WESTERLY — School officials hope to soon determine the cost of replacing the decades-old lighting system at Westerly High School's Sal Augeri Field. In the meantime, officials hope an inspection planned for Wednesday will reveal whether the lights can be used for the current athletic season.
After the lights failed during the football season last spring, the school used portable lights powered by a generators and district Facilities Director John Pagano hired a consultant to inspect the system. The district's electrician was on medical leave at the time.
The consultant eventually repaired the system's underground power feeder component but the light banks still failed to energize, Pagano said. He said the consultant then inspected the light banks using an aerial platform that the district had rented and the company determined that the light poles and other components "were old and dangerous and they would not try to energize them."
Pagano then developed a request for proposals to either repair or replace the system. During a site visit, some of the responding companies said parts of the system might be repairable, but they declined to offer a warranty on their potential work due to the age and condition of the system, Pagano said.
More recently, with a new in-house district electrician on staff, Pagano said officials decided to take another look at the system. All of the lights on the west side of the field are currently out and only four lights on the east side are working. On Wednesday, using a Department of Public Works bucket truck, Pagano said the electrician will inspect the light poles and banks to determine whether the lights can be used for the current season, which so far has involved the continued use of portable lights.
Use of the municipal bucket truck will save the district the $2,400 expense of renting an aerial platform again, Pagano said.
Protective mats will be used to keep from damaging the athletic track and the field or officials might ask a residential neighbor if the bucket truck can access the field through their property, Pagano said.
Pagano said he also plans to meet with an electrical company to develop up to date cost estimates for replacing the underground components, the light poles, and the light banks. Once a new system is installed, it would likely be under warranty for 20-30 years, Pagano said.
"My recommendation is to replace the system," Pagano said.
Regardless of whether the lights can be repaired for the current system, Pagano said the age of the system will cause chronic operational and potential safety problems.
A lower total cost might be available if the district can combine the project with lighting projects that are envisioned for two recreation fields in the town, Pagano said.
