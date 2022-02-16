WESTERLY — The owner of run-down "gateway" property at the intersection of Granite and Tower streets is developing new plans to preserve the remaining three buildings on the property and put the land back to use.
Representatives of Cozi LLC, the owner of the 4-acre parcel at 92-100 Granite St., appeared before the Planning Board during a meeting on Tuesday to review the company's pre-application submission. The property includes the former site of the Ray Hoxsie Buick-Pontiac-GMC Truck dealership and was once part of the Smith Quarry operation. There are now three buildings on the property, including the former Maxon Automatic Machine Co. building and the granite building at the corner of Granite and Tower streets, which dates back to the quarry industry era.
The board's 2015 approval of plans for the property has expired.
Because of zoning regulations and the three existing buildings' proximity to an old quarry pond that is designated as a wetlands, the project will involve salvaging the buildings, said William Nardone, the lawyer who represents Cozi LLC. Nardone said Dion Luzzi, the principal owner of Cozi LLC, is eager to move the offices of his Servpro of Washington County business into one of the buildings on the site.
Work performed on the site recently was done under a maintenance permit but additional work will require submission of plans and other approvals, representatives of Cozi LLC said.
Luzzi is currently focused on using the property for retail and office space and possibly a restaurant but is aware that town officials are considering establishing an overlay district along parts of Granite Street to allow for additional residential uses, Nardone said.
"Our goal at this moment is to get the buildings so that they can be used ... to make them as presentable as we can," said Paul Azzinaro, project architect.
There are currently no specific tenants committed to the property, but Nardone said a lot of interest has been expressed in the property.
Representatives of the company said the number of curb-cut entrances into the property would be reduced and efforts put into landscaping and reducing "black top" levels.
Board members said they were pleased to learn the property will be improved.
Andrew Delisio, a member of the board, called the early plans a "great job trying to improve that corner because it really needs improvement. I think what they are trying to do is excellent."
Board member Tabitha Harkin recommended making as much use of outdoor spaces on the property as possible given the property's one-time connection to the town's granite industry. The owner prefers more landscaping than "blacktop and parking spaces," Nardone said.
Kevin Lowther, a member of the board, agreed with Harkin, saying the old quarry pond could be a significant "draw."
Town Planner Nancy Letendre said the property has been identified as a "cornerstone of Route 1" because of its connection to the town's quarrying history by consultants that are studying ways to improve the Granite Street/Route 1 corridor. The overlay district could emerge as a recommendation following the study, officials have said.
Board member Joseph M. Montesano asked whether consideration had been given to adding a floor to one of the buildings.
"My vision, because this is a gateway, is a more robust development approach," Montesano said.
In a memorandum to the board, Letendre said Cozi LLC and its representatives agreed, generally, "to improve the site in the short-term to make it more visually appealing for the town and functional for the immediate needs of the property owner, while leaving the improvements flexible to potential future improvements that might make the site more valuable both for the property owner and the town. With pending changes to the Route 1 corridor, there may be opportunities to adjust some of the zoning restrictions on the site and present an overall more beneficial use of the site. The property owner has expressed a willingness to continue discussions."
The pre-application phase of the Planning Board's review process does not include a vote on plans, but instead is intended to give property owners and the board an opportunity to share ideas.
