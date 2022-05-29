WESTERLY — After working with town officials for the better part of two years, the Veterans Rolls of Honor Memorial Committee is set to add 86 names to the plaques adorning the Westerly War Memorial at the corner of Grove Avenue and Granite Street on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
The Rolls of Honor plaques are meant to give a lasting tribute to wartime veterans and provide a visual means for families and the community to remember their contributions, according to committee member Bill Aiello.
An update for 2023 is in the works to add veterans from the Cold War period (1947-1991) and those who are eligible but didn't make it into the 2022 update for the identified conflicts.
All veterans who aren't shown on the list of plaque honorees for 2022 or on the existing plaques and served on active duty from 1947 to the present are asked to send in their Department of Defense form 214. If currently serving on active duty, service members can send a copy or a photo of their active-duty ID card or an official letter from their commanding officer.
Family members may send documents on behalf of veterans. Documents or questions about the Veterans Rolls of Honor Memorial effort can be sent to RollsOfHonor@westerlyri.gov or directly to committee member Aiello, Kevin Broccolo, Ken Burton, Dan King or Bill Siano. To send via regular mail, send to Town Hall, Veterans Rolls of Honor Committee, 45 Broad St., Westerly RI 02891.
The committee will review all documents to verify eligibility.
When the new plaque is installed, the following names will be on it (*=new name):
World War II
Arlon E. Ball*, Robert A. Ball*, Howard F. Burdick, Irving Cassell Jr., Peter A. Comforti*, Samuel Cozzolino, James Culotta, Alexander R. Demarco, Vito S. Dipaola, Edith I. Durfee, Gerald D. Elliott*, Nicholas Ferando, William J. Fitzek, Robert C. Gent, Paul A. Giuliano Jr.*, Joseph R. Grills*, Eugene O. Gynther, Robert S. Hirst*, Daniel F. Larkin, Daniel F. Larkin Jr., Elwood Letterle*, Leon A. Lloyd, Albert E. Maggs, James F. Martin*, Charles J. McDonald, John T. Nichols, John A. Olsen*, Donald J. Page, Alphonse F. Quattromani, Carl W. Saunders*, Francis J. Szklany and Malfred K. Wilcox.
Korean War
Francis E. Baker, Howard F. Burdick Jr., John F. Crandall*, James Culotta, James R. Demarco, Philip R. Dowd*, Clarence I. Durfee, Charles E. Fusaro, Michael A. Gardella, Frank N. Grills*, Joseph R. Grills*, William J. Henderson, Daniel F. Larkin Jr., Louis J. Masucci*, Granville E. Mitchell, John A. Murphy Jr.*, Raymond A. Nye Jr., Philip D. Panciera*, Charles E. Peterson*, James F. Reale*, Robert T. Riley*, John F. Saporita, Joseph L. Strafach Jr.* and Walter M. Woodmansee Jr.*
Vietnam War
Frank Acquafredda, Armondo C. Azzinaro, Roger A. Barber, Peter J. Beaupre, David R. Bettger, Raymond G. Blanda Sr.*, Byron O. Brown, Salvatore M. Bruno*, Harry Buckley Jr., Nelson D. Burdick, Howard F. Burdick Jr., Joseph R. Catalano*, Charles A. Cimalore, Robert L. Collins*, John S. Coulombe*, George N. Cucitrone*, Lester A. Culver Jr., Louis G. Debartolo*, Stephen Deperry Jr.*, John J. Donohue, Earle L. Dowd, Harold L. Durfee, Frederick A. Falcone*, Thomas F. Foley, Francis W. Fonnemann III, Ronald E. Fortune, William F. Gavitt Jr., Michael E. Gerrish*, Michael A. Gervasini*, Robert H. Goulet*, Robert A. Green Jr., Ronald W. Greene*, Colin P. Jarvis*, Daniel J. King*, Daniel F. Larkin Jr., Stephen D. Mackenzie, Philip A. Maniscalco*, James T. Miceli, Granville E. Mitchell, Granville E. Mitchell Jr., Leroy A. Moran Jr., Arthur F. Murano Jr.*, Herbert A. Nieburg, Kenneth A. Olsen*, David C. Page*, Samuel C. Rindell, James R. Romanella*, James M. Salisbury*, Thomas L. Shawyer*, Michael T. Shea, William G. Siano*, Jeffrey D. Smith*, William B. Tuckerman*, Thomas F. Waterman, John M. Williamson* and Paul C. Wilson*.
Gulf War
David A. Aiello*, William J. Aiello*, John E. Bianchi*, Raymond G. Blanda Jr.*, Kyle E. Broccolo*, Peter J. Broccolo*, Arthur E. Burton III*, Brian L. Collins*, David J. Curry*, Winship C. Fuller Jr.*, Michael L. Garafola*, Dana P. Gervasini*, Gina M. Gervasini*, Rebeccah A. Gervasini*, Natale Giorno*, Robert A. Greene*, Christopher C. Griffin*, Matthew J. Hayden*, Anthony M. Hewes*, Braden T. Holdredge*, Daniel J. King*, Jonathon D. Macomber*, Adrian A. Medina*, Ailton C. Medina*, Matthew W. Moretta*, Michael D. Pietrallo*, Lucas D. Pityer*, Harold J. Rocketto*, Patrick J. Ruisi*, William G. Siano*, Louis P. Sposato Jr.*, Caroline A. Toffoli*, Jonathan M. Turano*, Alexander C. Vanderhoff*, John M. Williamson* and Walter M. Woodmansee Jr.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.