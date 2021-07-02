WESTERLY — Efforts to slow the spread of aquatic invasive plants and eventually eradicate them from Chapman Pond are continuing, most recently with the installation of a cleaning station for boats and kayaks near the boat launch off Larry Hirsch Lane.
As the town and the Southern Rhode Island Conservation District continue to develop a management plan to help improve the ecology of the pond, both entities put up matching funds for a state Department of Environmental Management grant that paid for the cleaning station, which is the first of its kind in the state. In all, the grant was for $91,334, with the town and conservation district providing $22,834.
The CD3 (clean, drain, and dry) machine includes compressed air that can be used to blow plant material off of boats and trailers, a grabber tool that can be used for hard-to-reach places, a brush and a wet/dry vacuum. Technology allows town officials to monitor how often the device is used and when the vacuum receptacle needs to be emptied.
A DEM regulation adopted last year prohibits transporting any aquatic plant, native or non-native, or plant parts on boats, trailers, or fishing gear, and there is now a $100 fine for each violation. Cleaning boats is important, experts say, because even a small fragment of an invasive left clinging to a boat can be enough to introduce the species and infest a new body of water.
Seven types of invasive or non-native plants have been found in the 173-acre Chapman Pond, more than any other pond in the state, according to Katie DeGoosh-DiMarzio, an environmental analyst in the state Department of Environmental Management's Office of Water Resources.
"Invasives are generally coming from another location in the world. They don’t have natural predators around here and they adapt pretty quickly, grow fast, and multiply really quickly. They take up space because they grow so well and they steal resources from our native plants," DeGoosh-DiMarzio said in a recent interview.
Lisa Pellegrini, director of the town's Development Services Department, said local officials were quick to get involved with the grant for the CD3 machine and the management plan.
"It looked to be a perfect project. After further brainstorming with our partners from the conservation district and DEM staff, we met with the town manager and got the OK to submit an application for a solar-powered waterless boat washing station. It hit so many of our objectives regarding sustainability, resiliency and conservation," Pellegrini said.
Beneficial native plants provide food for wildlife and play other roles, such as filtering water, but left uncontrolled, invasive non-native species can completely cover a waterway that was once open water with plant material.
"Ideally, native ones provide habitat for fish and help with water clarity or help slow erosion. Invasives reduce biodiversity, they disrupt the balance. Fish and other wildlife don't like them as a habitat," DeGoosh-DiMarzio said.
Invasive plant species can also impede the passage of motorized boats, canoes and kayaks.
"In a motor boat in the middle of summer in Chapman Pond you probably have to stop two or three times to clean off your prop — you just can't get through and nobody wants to swim because of the weeds," DeGoosh-DiMarzio said.
Studies in other states have concluded that outbreaks of invasives can degrade water bodies to such an extent that neighboring property values drop, leading to reduced tax revenue. Areas that rely on tourism related to waterways that become infested with invasive plants also suffer economically, DeGoosh-DiMarzio said.
In addition to the conservation district, Pellegrini said the town received support for the grant application from the Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed Association and the Wood-Pawcatuck Wild and Scenic Stewardship Council. The town's Department of Public Works prepared the site and installed the machine. Ellie Derrig, assistant project manager in the town's Engineering Department, worked with the machine vendor, and Kristen Venditti in Public Works obtained training to use the software and manages the day-to-day operation of the unit. The town's information technology staff manages the software. The conservation district is helping to provide provide public outreach and education.
"It truly is a united front and a perfect example of what happens when we all work together," Pellegrini said.
On Tuesday, members of the board of the Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed Association as well as the Wood-Pawcatuck Wild and Scenic Rivers Stewardship Council took an invasives paddle tour on the pond with Amanda Colombo, an association board member and an intern in the DEM Office of Water Resources working on aquatic invasive species and monitoring.
Standing next to the boat launch, Colombo said, "We're in the Wood-Pawcatuck watershed now and these invasives can spread to other parts of the watershed, so it's good for people to learn about this and see them here so if they see them somewhere else they know to contact us," Colombo said.
Colombo discussed the seven types of invasive plants, some that float on the surface and some that are found under the surface of the water, that have been found in the pond. She cautioned that while an invasive such as water chestnut can be removed by hand, others have to be treated with an herbicide otherwise fragments will cause the plant to proliferate.
Colombo praised the town for getting involved.
"It's great that we're jumping on board and it's great that Westerly has put in with us as well and jumped in with us to start putting these machines in," Colombo said.
Cleaning boats with the CD3 should help to improve the ecology of the pond, Colombo said.
"The machine itself will help clean off any plant you get on your boat or trailer from the water. That is the first line of defense and the cheapest way to do it because if you stop them from spreading up front then you are mediating the costs of having to deal with it afterwards," Colombo said.
The seven invasive plants that have been found in Chapman Pond are water chestnut, American lotus, Eurasian milfoill, fanwort, variable milfoil, curly-leaf pondweed, and spiny naiad.
To learn more, visit the aquatic invasive plants section of the DEM website here.
