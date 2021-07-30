RICHMOND - New Rhode Island freshwater fishing rules and regulations that took effect statewide today include two changes for Beaver River, according to the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management.
Beaver River is now designated as a no-kill, “catch-and-release only” area. This includes the portion from the confluence of the Beaver River and the Pawcatuck River, located downstream of Shannock Hill Road, upstream to New London Turnpike. Fishing is permitted with artificial lures equipped with a single barbless hook or single barbed hook that has been crimped, and all fish caught shall be returned to the water immediately. The possession of any trout, salmon, or charr while fishing in this section of the river shall be primary evidence that said trout, salmon, or charr was taken in violation of these rules and regulations.
Also, the Beaver River has been removed from the trout stocking list; it will no longer be stocked with hatchery-raised trout. The Town of Richmond’s recent Beaver River Watershed Assessment report identifies the Beaver River as a priority area for habitat conservation for wild brook trout, including altering trout-stocking practices.
The aim of designating the Beaver River as catch-and-release-only area is to further improve the population of brook trout in the Beaver River. Furthermore, this change will provide a unique opportunity for anglers to target wild brook trout and admire them for their natural beauty.
For a full list of freshwater fishing regulations, visit rules.sos.ri.gov/regulations/part/250-60-00-10.
