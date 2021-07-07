WESTERLY — Daily parking fees at Misquamicut State Beach have been changed by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. The new rates are as follows: daily parking rate is $10 on weekdays, and $15 on weekends/holidays for Rhode Island residents; and $20 on weekdays, and $30 on weekends/holidays for non-residents.
The new daily fees are now in effect for cash and credit transactions at the Misquamicut State Beach entry booth. The new fees for the purchase of daily flex passes will be reflected when the online parking system goes through a scheduled maintenance update this month.
“The modest increase in beach fees at Misquamicut limit the burden on Rhode Island taxpayers by ensuring that beach patrons, including the 88 percent of out-of-state residents who visit Misquamicut State Beach in Westerly each year, contribute their fair share toward beach operations,” said Jason McNamee, deputy director of the DEM Bureau of Natural Resources.
DEM held a public hearing on the proposed new fees in April; following the rulemaking process, the new fees were approved by the legislature and included in the FY 2022 budget. The additional funds raised from the new fees will be reinvested in DEM’s Division of Parks and Recreation and will also increase the amount of revenue provided to the Town of Westerly. Under Rhode Island law, a municipality that has a state beach within its jurisdiction receives 27 percent of the daily beach parking fees annually. Misquamicut State Beach has approximately 2,700 parking spots. Local officials and local businesses support the increased parking fees because the rates previously charged at the Misquamicut lot were out of sync with the rates charged by the town and private parking lots.
Misquamicut State Beach is the state’s largest beach. The facility has had unique challenges, including excessive trash problems, necessitating the addition of dumpsters and recycling containers at every other beach entry point and more seasonal employees for trash pickup. For the past two seasons a new program was tested at Misquamicut State Beach, in collaboration with the Town of Westerly, to address the problem of excessive trash left on the beach and in the parking lot. During the summer, DEM positioned dumpsters and recycling containers at every other beach entry point. Misquamicut visitors had access to these dumpsters to deposit trash and recyclables as they exited the beach and returned to their vehicles. DEM added four seasonal employees at Misquamicut to monitor the containers and collect litter and trash from the parking area and beach.
“While nobody likes an increase in parking fees, the time has definitely come. The prices of beach parking at the state beach have been stagnant for over a decade and do not produce enough income to cover the rising costs of staff, lifeguards, and now trash removal at the beach,” said Caswell Cooke Jr., Westerly Town Councilor and executive director of the Misquamicut Business Association. “For extra services, an extra fee is required. It also puts the area businesses on more of a level playing field with the state beach. We hope people will come and enjoy the beauty that the beaches have to offer and keep our natural resources in pristine condition by disposing of their trash properly.”
Except for the new rates at Misquamicut State Beach, Rhode Island uses a fee schedule that dates to 2002 for state beach parking fees. These current rates are significantly lower than the parking fees charged at most other public beaches in the state.
For more information, visit dem.ri.gov.
