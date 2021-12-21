WESTERLY — Courses on advanced fashion design and merchandising as well as one on how to be a peer tutor are among the new offerings that were recently approved for Westerly High School.
The School Committee, during its Dec. 8 meeting, approved several additions and deletions to the high school's list of offerings. The course list changes each year as administrators look to improve scheduling efficiency and as they analyze what students want and need.
According to a presentation made by Westerly High School Principal Michael Hobin, the Advanced Fashion Design & Merchandising course will be geared toward students interested in working in the fashion industry and will teach students to use elements and principles of design to create apparel and other items. The students will study and learn advanced textile construction techniques and have an opportunity to develop a portfolio with a variety of textile products.
The Peer Tutor course will be geared toward high-performing upperclassmen who have been identified as being potentially capable and effective tutors for peers who are struggling academically. The students will be trained to be effective tutors in their academic areas of strength. Students in need of a tutor will be assigned to the class for a six-week cycle.
Three additions or changes will be made to the school's Career and Technical Education programs. An Introduction to Construction course will be geared toward freshmen and sophomores interested in pursing careers in construction. It will be the first course students take to begin their career and technology education path in construction. The course is designed to introduce students to the possible career opportunities that exist in construction, as well as expose them to the tools and equipment used in the field. Students will be introduced to the importance of safety in construction by obtaining an Occupational Safety and Health Administration 10 credential in basic workplace health and safety.
The course will also involve the use of hand and power tools through the construction of small hands-on projects. In the final portion of the class, students will become familiar with material used in construction and the proper terminology used on construction sites.
The school's Construction II course will be increased from a one-credit offering to a two-credit offering to allow students to complete the required curriculum and certifications. Hobin said the additional time will allow students to work on longer and potential off-site projects.
"We feel we need this if the program is going to move forward in the way that it can and needs to," Hobin said.
Administrators are also hopeful the changes to the construction offerings will make it easier for the school to retain teachers in the program, Hobin said.
The high school's Culinary I and II courses will also move to being full-year offerings to provide more time for students to complete the required curriculum and certifications. The additional time will allow for the integration of an industry-driven curriculum that provides real-life experience opportunities and builds practical skill, Hobin said.
The following courses were approved for deletion: Independent Topics in Music, honors level Physical Science, The Humanities (English and Social Studies), and U.S. History: Ripped from the Headlines. Department heads prefer students take biology followed by chemistry rather than honors level Physical Science, Hobin said. The deleted humanities course is not aligned to the school's current curriculum, and Hobin said the Ripped from the Headlines course is not necessary because teachers discuss current events with students in several other courses.
