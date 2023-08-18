WESTERLY — A support group for family members of neurodivergent children in the Westerly community will be held at the Frank Olean Center, Room 28, 93 Airport Road, on the second Wednesday of the month at 5:30 p.m. The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Facilitated by Shaina McGinity, a speech-language pathologist, the group is a safe place that welcomes discussion, curiosity and understanding. It is free of judgment and bias and to communicate with others going through similar experiences.
Families looking for support or education on neurodivergence, or families who may suspect their child is neurodivergent, are welcome.
