STONINGTON — The New England Science & Sailing Foundation, in partnership with Educational Passages and the North American Marine Environment Protection Association, is sponsoring a virtual Recycle Regatta for students in grades K to 12.
Participating students will design and engineer a sailboat out of common recycled materials. Students will test their boats and calculate nautical speed using mathematical applications. Students will submit their data and race against other competitors across the world. Two prizes will be awarded per fleet, one for fastest boat and one for the most creative design. Students will compete in a fleet based on grade level.
Submissions will be accepted from March 1 to 31 and winners will be announced mid-April. Entry into the Recycle Regatta is free for students. For more information, visit nessf.org or educationalpassages.org/recycle-regatta/.
Teachers looking to bring the STEM concepts of the Recycle Regatta to the classroom can participate in NESS’s Sailing at Home Online Experiential Learning course at a discounted rate.
K-12 teachers who schedule an online program in February and March will receive a $50 discount. The live, NESS instructor-led program is hands-on and is aligned with the Next Generation Science Standards. For more information, contact Nina Quaratella at nquaratella@nessf.org.
— Sun staff
