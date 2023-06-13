WESTERLY — Efforts to get Spring Avenue Extension in Westerly designated as a public right of way have received another boost from Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha.
Neronha’s office has petitioned the state’s Coastal Resources Management Council Subcommittee on Rights of Way to intervene in the matter.
Neronha contends that the Spring Avenue Extension should be legally designated by the CRMC as a public right of way, describing the path as an important public access point to the Westerly waterfront and to valuable public-trust resources.
“The time has come to turn back the tide on private encroachment on the public’s right to access our coast and waterways, a right that is enshrined in our state’s Constitution,” Neronha said in a June 7 announcement. “This office will fight vigorously to ensure that the coastal access provided by the Spring Avenue right of way will be restored and preserved permanently.”
The question of whether it is a public right of way has persisted for years, with the Weekapaug Fire District arguing it is not.
Neronha has asked to intervene as the public officer charged with representing the state of Rhode Island, the public interest and the people of the state, which includes environmental and public access matters.
“Here, the Spring Avenue Extension represents an important public access point to the Westerly waterfront and to valuable public trust resources, including access to the shore, waters of the state, and the products (like fish and seaweed) thereof,” the three-page memorandum penned by Special Assistant Attorneys General Alison Hoffman and Gregory Schultz asserts.
Hoffman is chief of the office’s Environment and Energy Unit. State law provides for the role of an environmental advocate within the attorney general’s office, which provides the AG broad authority to intervene in civil actions and administrative proceedings.
Copies were provided to Town Solicitor William Conley Jr., Weekapaug Fire District attorney Thomas Liguori Jr. and other attorneys with an interest in the matter.
Neronha’s petition comes six months after he said he “strongly supported” the CRMC’s anticipated affirmation and designation of Spring Avenue Extension, now known as Spray Rock Road, as a right of way.
Neronha said there is strong evidence that the Spring Avenue Extension was formally dedicated, as well, with the most identifiable dedication shown in the plat from 1920.
Under the state Constitution, the law protects a citizen’s right to fish from the shoreline, gather seaweed, swim and to walk along the shoreline. The rights of way provide access to enjoy those rights, but have become the subject of intense debate and questions over whether specific rights of way are available for public use or should be deemed private property.
The Weekapaug right of way, also known as the Spring Avenue right of way, has been the topic of discussion for over 14 years now. In 2008, the town hired attorney Charles Soloveitzik, who found “conflicting evidence for the proposition that Spring Avenue is a public/town road or public right-of-way to the ocean.” After considerable review, the council initially accepted Soloveitzik’s opinion after receiving further input from the then-town attorney, but eventually agreed in November 2020 to ask CRMC to research the matter after backlash from citizens.
CRMC is the state agency with the authority to designate and enforce public rights of way to the shoreline, and Spring Avenue/Spray Rock Road was not on the CRMC list of approved rights of way when the town requested the ruling.
A CRMC public hearing on whether Spring Avenue Extension should be designated a state public right of way is expected to begin in the coming weeks. The CRMC subcommittee said hearings could extend over several dates. The hearing would take place in Westerly, for the convenience of residents who wish to speak.
Neronha’s latest action dovetails, his office said, with his previous efforts to protect Rhode Islanders’ access to coastal and waterfront access. Neronha took similar action, in coordination with CRMC and Save the Bay, in Providence (Public Street) and downtown Newport Harbor (Lee’s Wharf), where public access to the state’s waterways were or will be restored after the removal of hindrances.
