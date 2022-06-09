WESTERLY — The two top performing scholars of the Westerly High School Class of 2022 say they will focus on solving problems and helping others as they move on to the next level of their education and consider the future.
Alexandra Nelson, the class valedictorian, plans to attend the College of William and Mary in Virginia, where she will be on a pre-physician assistant track and major in neuroscience. She also plans to minor in Hispanic studies. Justin Chen, the class salutatorian, plans to attend the University of Rhode Island, where he hopes to develop an academic path that combines computer science and programming with art and design as he looks to develop apps and websites geared toward addressing specific problems.
Nelson and Chen, who both attended Westerly schools for their education to date, discussed their experiences and plans during a recent interview.
It was Matt Nichols' advanced placement psychology class that Nelson took during her junior year that spurred her interest in neuroscience.
"I was fascinated, specifically, by the neuroscience unit and found myself reading the text book and rereading it," Nelson said.
Neuroscience fit into a longer running interest.
"I've always been fascinated by the medical field and the advancements that are there, and serving others," Nelson said.
Alexandra is the daughter of Meridith and Matthew Nelson and older sister to her brothers, Luke, Jesse, and Jacob. She said she will look back on her years at Westerly High School fondly and with gratitude.
"I really enjoyed my time here, I think we are given a lot of opportunity to pursue what we like and to challenge ourselves through taking difficult classes. There is a lot offered here — I never felt limited in any way," Nelson said.
At least two teachers, Nelson said, come to mind as having made a significant impact on her. David Harrington, who was her music teacher both in elementary school and at Westerly Middle School, remains an important figure in her life, she said. Additionally, she said, Anne Barnhardt, her English teacher this year, helped change her outlook on the subject.
"Out of all the subjects English was probably my least favorite and the most challenging. She challenged me to do well in ways that I had not been challenged before. I'm really appreciative for that," Nelson said.
Nelson was a member of the Future Business Leaders of America club during her four years at the high school and served as president of the group this year. She was also a member of the soccer team and enjoyed serving as a counselor at the St. Andrew Lutheran Church summer camp. She is also a volunteer firefighter with the Dunn's Corners Fire Department. "That has become incredibly important to me," Nelson said of her association with the fire department.
Westerly High School Principal Michael Hobin called Nelson and Chen "forward-looking."
"I think they are both probably going to do things that are not even invented right now," Hobin said.
The two academic leaders have some things in common, Hobin said.
"They are very similar in that they have been steady, quiet forces here at the school for their entire time. They are both low-profile and very focused on their studies and have had very deliberate experience in the fields that they enjoy studying," Hobin said.
As an example of what he hopes to study and accomplish in college, Chen pointed to an app he designed while at the high school. Called, "Donation Dash," the app would help restaurants and stores donate food before it goes bad. He plans to study user experience design.
"It's taking design and artistic elements and takes websites or apps to solve human-centered problems," Chen said.
Government agencies and companies could both benefit from the type of work he hopes to do, Chen said. The field combines two of his primary interests — technology and art.
Many teachers, Chen said, have been instrumental in his life, but if asked to name a few, Chen pointed to his high school art teacher, John Tedeschi, whom he had for all four years at the school. Like Nelson, Chen also pointed to the English teacher, Barnhardt.
"This year she really inspired me to stretch my writing and to do a mix of creative and academic writing and give myself a voice within my own work," Chen said.
Justin is the son of Miao and Xu Chen. He has a brother, Garland, and a sister, Connie.
Chen served as secretary of the school's International Club.
"As a Chinese-American in Westerly I'm kind of underrepresented because there is not a lot of diversity here. The club was a good way to promote cultural awareness," Chen said.
He was also a member of he Environmental Club and helped organize cleanups of the school campus and the town's beach areas. Stickers featuring the logo he designed for the club are being sold to raise funds for the club.
In addition to undergoing an intense academic experience at the high school, Chen said he also learned a different lesson.
"I was maybe focused too much academically and should have taken more time to work on relationships and people in my life. Now that I know that I will take that with me in the future," Chen said.
