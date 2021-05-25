WESTERLY — The Nature Conservancy has agreed to put an additional $102,550 toward the cost of removing the Potter Hill Mill dam across the Pawcatuck River.
Members of the Town Council approved a measure Monday, 6-0, authorizing Town Manager J. Mark Rooney to sign an agreement letter with the Nature Conservancy, which plans to provide the funds to satisfy the town's need to provide non-federal matching funds for permits, cultural resources assessments, final engineering, and bidding expenses.
Last year the town received $100,000 from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration for the first year of a three-year grant to improve fish passage and mitigate potential flooding at the dam. According to a memorandum from Lisa Pellegrini, director of development services in Westerly, town officials are completing the first year of the grant and working with partner organizations to ensure grant funding for the second year of the NOAA grant, which is anticipated to be $702,810.
The same amount in non-federal matching funds will be required: $102,810 for final permitting and engineering, and $600,000 for construction.
The Nature Conservancy, a lead partner in the project, had previously contributed $30,000 toward the project. The Wood-Pawcatuck Watershed Association, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, state Department of Environmental Management and Southern Rhode Island Conservation District are also working on the project. The same organizations have worked on improving conditions on the river for about 20 years and previously helped with mitigation efforts at the Bradford and White Rock dams.
Experts say the Potter Hill Mill dam is the last major barrier to fish and public recreation on the river but some residents who live along the river in the area of the dam have raised concerns that removal of the dam will have a detrimental effect on the value of their homes by changing the riverfront views. Others have raised concerns that removing the dam could hurt property owners who rely on shallow wells for drinking water.
Rooney had proposed budgeting about $250,000 for the dam removal project in the 2021-22 municipal budget but the Town Council eliminated the budget line item saying they were confident the town would receive federal funds from COVID-19 relief measures that could be used for the project.
On Monday, members of the Town Council praised and thanked the Nature Conservancy for its assistance.
"I would like to say I'm really pleased with the conservancy for coming up with these kind of dollars," Councilor Philip Overton said. "I would hope that we, as the Town Council, come up with some funds to fix that problem over at Potter Hill. It's been going on for decades."
The town has tried for several years to have the decrepit mill buildings torn down. The property is currently under the control of a court-appointed special master who has been working on cleaning the property up since the town petitioned the property into receivership about two years ago.
Councilor Brian McCuin said he was previously opposed to the town spending money on the mill property, but has since changed his mind.
"I'm with Phil, I was always against putting money into this but it seems like we have a heck of a good start. I think we should join in," McCuin said.
Council President Sharon Ahern called the Nature Conservancy's effort "exceptional."
"I'm hoping when we get some federal money we can apply some it to this," Ahern said.
