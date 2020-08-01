The Rhode Island local chapter of National Alliance on Mental Illness offers a virtual presentation of the alliance’s Family-to-Family education program.
Family-to-Family is a free, eight-session program for families, friends and significant others of people living with mental health concerns. The course includes such topics as communication, problem-solving, treatment, recovery and an overview of mental health conditions.
The virtual course is facilitated by a team of trained family members of people living with mental illness. The facilitators will guide participants to better understand, advocate for and support loved ones while maintaining their own and their family's well-being.
For more information on this evidence-based program and/or to register for an upcoming course, visit namirhodeisland.org/meetings-schedules/classes/, call 401-331-3060 or email beth@namirhodeisland.org.
