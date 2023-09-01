MYSTIC — The Mystic Woman’s Club, along with 26 other women’s clubs in the General Federation of Women’s Clubs in Connecticut and about 3000 in the General Federation of Women’s Club in the U.S., has granted funding to the Hawai’i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund to help with recovery from the massive wildfire that destroyed Lahaina and other parts of the island.
All residents of Southeastern Connecticut and surrounding areas are eligible for membership in Mystic Woman's Club. The club welcomes new members to join us for fun, fellowship, and good works.
Mystic Woman’s Club meets monthly, September through June, on the second Thursday of the month. Most meetings are in the undercroft of St. Mark’s Church in Mystic, but times vary. Visit mysticwomansclub.org, for more information.
