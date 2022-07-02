041922 WLD chorus rehearsalTM
Members of the Chorus of Westerly follow the lead of Andrew Howell, the Marion and Bill Palm Music Director of the Chorus of Westerly, during rehearsal at the George Kent Performance Hall in Westerly, Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The chorus is preparing for their next live performance titled “Brahms - Requiem” on April 30, at 7pm, and May 1, 4pm. | Tim Martin, The Westerly Sun.

WESTERLY — The Chorus of Westerly’s half-day summer camp, Music & Movement Camp, for children ages four to six will be held at Kent Hall, 119 High St., from Aug. 1 to 5, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The camp is presented by Director of Education Genviéve Spitale. Children will sing, move, and play instruments, along with a snack at 10:15 a.m. each day.

Registration is $150. To register, visit chorusofwesterly.org or call 401-596-8663.

