WESTERLY — The Chorus of Westerly’s half-day summer camp, Music & Movement Camp, for children ages four to six will be held at Kent Hall, 119 High St., from Aug. 1 to 5, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The camp is presented by Director of Education Genviéve Spitale. Children will sing, move, and play instruments, along with a snack at 10:15 a.m. each day.
Registration is $150. To register, visit chorusofwesterly.org or call 401-596-8663.
