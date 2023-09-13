PROVIDENCE — A series of tests on mosquitoes statewide from traps collected last week have revealed West Nile Virus in mosquitoes in five towns including Westerly, as well two findings of Eastern Equine Encephalitis.
The Department of Environmental Management and Rhode Island Department of Health said late Tuesday that two mosquito samples collected from a trap in Glocester tested positive for EEE and that mosquito samples from five communities — Barrington, Johnston, Richmond, Tiverton and Westerly — tested positive for West Nile Virus. State health laboratories confirmed the findings after testing 176 mosquito samples collected from 31 traps set statewide by DEM Sept. 5.
“Rhode Island’s EEE and WNV risk level is now considered high,” said Joseph Wendelken, spokesman for the Department of Health. “Humans can only contract these diseases through a bite from an infected mosquito. RIDOH and DEM are issuing a heightened public health warning that it is a particularly active mosquito season, both EEE and WNV are likely present in mosquitoes statewide, and Rhode Islanders should continue protecting themselves and their loved ones from mosquito bites until the first hard frost of autumn.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control has sent an employee to Rhode Island to assist in trapping mosquitoes and surveillance efforts.
To date, Rhode Island reports five positive EEE mosquito samples — all collected in Glocester — one EEE case in a mammal, a donkey, and 11 WNV findings including five in Westerly, two in Barrington and one each in Cranston, Johnston, Richmond and Tiverton.
Massachusetts has reported five EEE findings in mosquitoes, 118 WNV findings and three human cases of WNV this year. After reporting eight new EEE-positive samples today, including several in towns near Rhode Island, Connecticut has reported 9 EEE findings, 117 WNV findings and two human WNV cases.
Although extremely rare in humans, EEE is very serious and has a much higher human mortality rate than WNV. Approximately 30% of people with EEE die and many survivors have ongoing neurological problems. Unlike WNV, which is prevalent in Rhode Island every year, EEE risk is variable, changing from year to year.
Cases of WNV occur during mosquito season, which starts in the summer and continues through fall. There are no vaccines to prevent or medications to treat WNV in people. Fortunately, most people infected with WNV do not feel sick. About one in five people who are infected develop a fever and other symptoms.
For more information about EEE and WNV, visit health.ri.gov.
— Jason Vallee
