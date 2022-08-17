Officials with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Health are urging Rhode Island residents to play it safe and take precautions to protect themselves and loved ones after testing in the past week identified the first cases of both Eastern Equine Encephalitis virus, better known as EEE, and West Nile Virus.
The EEE-positive sample of mosquitoes was collected in South Kingstown and the positive sample of West Nile Virus was collected in Westerly, both on Aug. 9.
In 2022, neither Massachusetts nor Connecticut has reported any EEE findings, and there have been no human or animal cases of either West Nile Virus or EEE reported this year in Rhode Island, Connecticut or Massachusetts.
“Although extremely rare in humans, EEE is very serious. Approximately 30% of people with EEE die and many survivors have ongoing neurologic problems,” the state Department of Environmental Protection said in a press release.
The Connecticut Department of Public Health reported 80 West Nile Virus-positive isolations from mosquito pools collected, and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 33 isolations of West Nile Virus in mosquito samples collected.
West Nile Virus and EEE will become more prevalent as the season progresses, so DEM continues to advise residents to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes until the first hard frost, which is defined as the air and ground both freezing below 32°F for three hours or below 28°F for two hours.
For more information including mosquito prevention tips and local data, visit health.ri.gov/mosquito.
— Jason Vallee
