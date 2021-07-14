WESTERLY — The Town Council is expected to soon sign off on additions to the list of roads and sidewalks to be resurfaced, repaired or installed during the current construction season, which runs into the fall.
The potential to work on additional roads arose when town officials learned that conservative cost estimates they employed for the original project turned out to be more than what the projects will cost. On Monday, during a workshop meeting, the Town Council reviewed a list of additional recommended projects developed by Town Engineer Kyle Zalaski. Although councilors said they did not take a formal vote, members appeared split on whether to approve the list, which was Watch Hill-centric, or look for projects elsewhere in the town.
Zalaski shared the good news — the previously approved list of road and sidewalk projects came in under cost estimates, leaving $1.2 million for additional projects. Zalaski explained that town officials used cost data generated by the state Department of Transportation to develop the original estimates because of concerns that changing economic conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic might drive the cost of road projects higher than in recent previous seasons. But after voters approved borrowing $11 million for roads, sidewalks, and water-system repairs in May, Zalaski said, town officials learned that Cumberland-based J.H. Lynch and Sons, the company that won the town's contract to do the road work, would perform the work under its original contract specifications.
In addition to the 25 roads on the previously approved list for this season, Zalaski on Monday reviewed a list of potential additions that included Bluff Avenue, Plimpton Road, Wauwinnet Road, Westerly Road, Everett Road, and Ocean View Highway, all in Watch Hill, for an estimated $550,000; Winnapaug Road, from Shore Road to Atlantic Avenue, for an estimated $158,000; and a one-mile stretch of Atlantic Avenue from the town beach to a spot west of Misquamicut State Beach for an estimated $450,000, as well as remaining sections of Atlantic Avenue.
Zalaski said Ocean View Highway and Westerly Road both endure a high volume of traffic. By resurfacing the roads now, Zalaski said the town will avoid having to perform a more expensive full-depth reconstruction in five or six years.
Town Manager J. Mark Rooney said performing the work would also help bring the roads on par with others in Watch Hill.
"Also for consistency, because the contractor will be in that area," Rooney said, adding that if the additional roads are resurfaced soon road crews "probably won't have to go to Watch Hill for a number of years."
Rooney and Zalaski assured the council that the potential work in Watch Hill would occur after Labor Day as to not interfere with the busy summer season. Joan Beth Brown, moderator of the Watch Hill Fire District, raised a concern about the work occurring during the summer and also suggested sidewalk work could be added rather than some of the roads. According to Brown, Ocean View Highway has recently become a destination for street racers.
Councilor Karen Cioffi said she wanted to see a list of sidewalks that would be addressed before issuing a final opinion on the Watch Hill Roads. Councilor Suzanne Giorno said she would prefer a different use of the surplus funds.
"I have a problem fully supporting this spending on something that will have an issue in the future ... I'd like to spend it on ones that need it now, but I'm not doubting your abilities," Giorno said.
"Yes you are," replied Councilor Brian McCuin, who said he would support Zalaski and Rooney's recommendations.
Councilor Sharon Ahern said she believed other roads in the town were more in need of attention than the ones in Watch Hill.
Councilor Philip Overton and Christopher Duhamel said they would approve Zalaski's recommendations. Councilor Caswell Cooke Jr., who attended the meeting virtually, turned off his digital feed prior to the council's discussion of the roads.
Town Attorney Dylan Conley told the council that its members could not "act" on the road list during a workshop meeting because the meeting agenda called only for a presentation by Zalaski. The councilors all discussed whether they would support the road list, some discussed potential alternatives, and at least one councilor said her opinion was a "vote."
