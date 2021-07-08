WESTERLY — Two teenagers are facing charges of vandalism and malicious damage to property after the police said they pelted the Christopher Columbus statue in Wilcox Park with eggs and defaced the base of the monument with blue paint.
A 14-year-old girl was arrested on June 29 and a 13-year-old boy was charged on July 2 following an investigation into the incident, which occurred in late June, Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey said. Additional charges may be filed depending on the final assessment of damage to the statue and the cost to restore it.
An employee with Buzzi Memorials in Stonington was seen working Thursday to remove egg stains that had still remained on statue. Park workers had previously tried to remove the stains and residue with no luck, officials said.
According to Lacey, officers encountered a group of four teenagers near the statue on June 27 and had observed at lease one of them carrying eggs. He said that at the time, officers had not noticed any damage to the statue.
The police department received a call the next day from a town employee who works in the park reporting the statue was covered in eggs and a blue paint that police believe was water-based. Security cameras were installed last year to monitor the statue and provide a live stream to the police department, but an internet connection issue prevented the from being able to see the vandals in footage from security cameras, Lacey said.
The teenagers who were arrested told police they were motivated by concerns with racial issues across the country, the police said.
A security fence is expected to be erected around the statue next week. Town officials and the board of trustees for the Westerly Library and Wilcox Park have moved to install fencing, cameras and additional lighting following an incident in August 2020 where would-be vandals carrying cans of red spray paint were seen attempting to deface the statue and were arrested.
The additional cameras and lights have already been installed.
